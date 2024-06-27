Berri broaches political, economic developments with key figures

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday met with former Minister, Zeina Akar, at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh. The pair discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation and political developments.

Speaker Berri also reviewed the current economic conditions during a meeting with the caretaker Minister of Economy, Amin Salam.

Additionally, Speaker Berri received the newly appointed Secretary-General of the Arab Parliamentary Union, Dr. Ahmed Aloui Baaboud, who paid him a protocol visit before he officially assumes his duties on July 1.nbsp;

The meeting was attended by the current Secretary-General of the Arab Parliamentary Union, Fayez Al-Shawabkeh, Secretary-General of the Lebanese Parliament, Adnan Daher, and the Director of Parliamentary Relations in the General Secretariat of the Union, Samir Nihawi.

