NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Friday issued the following statement:

quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and their brave and honorable resistance, an Islamic Resistance fighter conducted a drone attack on the Naqoura naval base. The attack targeted Israeli enemy officers and soldiers, resulting in direct hits, causing fires at the site and leading to casualties among those inside, including deaths and injuries.quot;

