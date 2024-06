NNA ndash;

Timenbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Topic

9:30 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Lebanese Communist Party hosts working group meeting of the International Meeting of Communist and Workers#39; Parties at Marimba Hotel in Damour; opening address by Party Secretary-General Hanna Gharib.

10:00 amnbsp; Lebanese Women#39;s Council conference on quot;Family Protection: Guidance and Community Carequot; at Baaklin National Library ndash; Baaklin, Chouf.

