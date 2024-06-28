European Union Ambassador launches project “Promoting Environment-Friendly Public Transport ” in Zahle – Al-Muallaqa and Taanayel

NNA – The European Union Ambassador to Lebanon, Mrs. Sandra De Waele, launched the quot;Promoting Environment-Friendly Public Transportquot; project in Zahle-Al-Muallaqa and Taanayel. The EU-funded action, totalling EUR 1,2 million, was implemented by the Economic and Social Fund for Development. It includes providing Zahle Municipality with four hybrid buses and technical support for operation and management.

The project#39;s launch was marked by a collaborative meeting at the municipality, attended by the European Union Ambassador, Mr. Haitham Omar- Managing Director of the ESFD, his team, and Mr. Asaad Zgheib, the President of Zahle-Al-Muallaqa and Taanayel Municipality, along with municipal council members.

Mr. Zgheib expressed his gratitude to the European Union for their funding and close oversight of the project. He also outlined the detailed bus routes, stations, operational processes, maintenance, and future development plans, all of which are under the careful supervision of Zahle Municipality. Mr. Zgheib also highlighted the ESFD#39;s proactive response to Zahle Municipality#39;s environmental protection and climate change mitigation concerns.

The EU Ambassador said: ldquo;I am happy to be inaugurating this green and sustainable initiative in Zahle that will reduce air pollution and improve public transport for all. I hope it will serve as a model for other urban and congested areas across Lebanon, particularly with its environmental, economic, and health benefits.rdquo;

This was followed by a comprehensive discussion on the preparatory and implementation phases of the project, as well as the challenges encountered from its inception in 2019 until today. Following the meeting, the attendees visited the bus station and took a joint tour along one of the routes. This project is part of a series of development projects implemented by the ESFD within the framework of the EU-funded quot;Local Development Programme along the Litani River Basin- LRB.quot;

