NNA – Former premier Tammam Salam welcomed at his Mousaitbeh residence on Friday the Egyptian Embassyrsquo;s General Consul in Lebanon,nbsp;Mohammed Al-Mushad.nbsp;

Discussions between the pairnbsp;reportedly touched on the current situation and latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;