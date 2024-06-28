Major General Ibrahim receives UN’s Najat Rochdi, Brazilian Ambassador

NNA – Major General Abbas Ibrahim received on Friday Najat Rochdi, Deputy Special Envoy of the United Nations to Syria, at his office. Rochdi arrived from her headquarters in Geneva.

The discussion covered the Syrian issue in its political and humanitarian aspects, including the political solution and the crisis faced by host countries in the region due to the Syrian displacement, including Lebanon.

Major General Ibrahim also received the Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon, Tarciacute;sio Costa, with whom he discussed the potential escalation in Southern Lebanon. Major General Ibrahim reiterated his view that a full-scale war is unlikely, citing the state of the Israeli army and the United States#39; reluctance to expand the conflict, along with concerns about the crisis escalating into a comprehensive regional war.

nbsp;

———————-nbsp;