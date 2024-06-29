Nadim Tabet’s Lebanese horror IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU selected for Works in Progress at Karlovy Vary Festival

NNA -nbsp;Nadim Tabetrsquo;s Lebanese horror IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU has been selected for the Works in Progress Section at the 58th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which will be running from June 28th to July 6th.nbsp;

Directed by Nadim Tabet, who shares screenwriting credits with Antoine Waked and Jamal Belmahi, IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU follows Tarek, a young Syrian deserter who finds work at a construction site near a Lebanese village. As construction progresses, strange events occur, leading the Syrian workers to suspect sabotage by the villagers.

Starring Ziad Jallad, Marilyne Naaman, Maya Dagher, Moe Lattouf, Hasan Douba, and Mohamad Zarzour, IN THIS DARKNESS I SEE YOU mdash; a co-production between Georges Schoucair, Antoine Waked, Eli Souaiby, Arnaud Domerc mdash; has been recently acquired by MAD World, which is handling the moviersquo;s distribution worldwide.nbsp;

Nadim Tabet is a Lebanese director who has directed several short films that have been screened internationally. In 2001, he co-founded the Lebanese Film Festival and worked as a film programmer for several European festivals. His first feature film, ONE OF THESE DAYS, premiered at the Rome Film Fest and he is currently in the post-production phase of his second feature, as well as a series titled FARAYA.nbsp;

Nadim Tabet also directs fashion films and music videos for several bands coming from Europe and the Arab World and is frequently invited to university conferences to talk about his experience in the cinema industry.

