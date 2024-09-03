Harris slams Trump’s Arlington cemetery ‘political stunt’

NNA – Kamala Harris claimed Donald Trump quot;disrespected sacred groundquot; by having his picture taken while honoring the 13 US servicemen killed during the disastrous 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump responded by insisting it was families of fallen veterans who wanted their picture taken with him, before insisting he quot;doesn#39;t need publicityquot;.

She also regurgitated 2020 quotes attributed to Trump – which he has flatly denied ever making – in which he apparently called veterans quot;suckersquot; and quot;losersquot;. — RT

