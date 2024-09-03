Tue. Sep 3rd, 2024

Hamas official says some Gaza hostages found dead ‘approved’ for potential swap

NNA – A senior Hamas official said on Sunday that several of the six Israeli hostages found dead in a Gaza tunnel had been quot;approvedquot; for release in the event of a truce deal.

quot;Some of the names of the captives announced as found by the (Israeli) occupier… were part of the list of hostages to be released that Hamas had approvedquot; in a proposed exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, the official told AFP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

AFP

