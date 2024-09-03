Tue. Sep 3rd, 2024

Lebanon News

Israel’s Lapid calls for labor strike after hostages’ bodies recovered

By

Sep 1, 2024 #‘hostages, #after, #bodies, #calls, #for’, #israel’s, #labor, #lapid, #news’, #recovered, #strike

NNA – Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Sunday for a strike to shut down the countryrsquo;s economy in order to pressure the government to reach a deal to release the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Lapid, who is also a former prime minister, called on every Israeli ldquo;whose heart was broken this morningrdquo; to join a major protest in Tel Aviv later in the day. He also called on Israelrsquo;s main labor union, businesses and municipalities to go on strike.

His remarks came after Israel recovered the bodies of six more hostages from captivity in Gaza. —- Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=============

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

Sep 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

Sep 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

Sep 3, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

September 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

September 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

September 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

September 3, 2024