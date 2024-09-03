Israel’s Lapid calls for labor strike after hostages’ bodies recovered

NNA – Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Sunday for a strike to shut down the countryrsquo;s economy in order to pressure the government to reach a deal to release the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip.

Lapid, who is also a former prime minister, called on every Israeli ldquo;whose heart was broken this morningrdquo; to join a major protest in Tel Aviv later in the day. He also called on Israelrsquo;s main labor union, businesses and municipalities to go on strike.

His remarks came after Israel recovered the bodies of six more hostages from captivity in Gaza. —- Reutersnbsp;

