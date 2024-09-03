One week after Hezbollah’s retaliation, head of Unit 8200 to resign

NNA – The chief of the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) Unit 8200 and architect of their military#39;s Artificial Intelligence (AI), Brigadier General Yossi Sariel, is expected to resign in the upcoming weeks, according to a report by the Israeli news websitenbsp;Walla.nbsp;

Nearly 11 months after Sariel#39;s unit failed to warn the Israeli military command of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2023, the general is finally resigning.nbsp;

quot;The unit that has become an international brand is supposed to undergo rehabilitation after the great crisis,quot; an Israeli security official toldnbsp;Walla.

The Military Intelligence Directorate#39;s Unit 8200, known for its expertise in signal intelligence (SIGINT) and code decryption, counterintelligence, cyber warfare, military intelligence, and surveillance, plays a pivotal role in Israeli security and is comparable to the United States National Security Agency (NSA).

Unit 8200 is also the IOF#39;s largest intelligence collector and has seen a revolutionary upheaval under Sariel, who pushed for the integration of AI into the force#39;s function. Renowned for his work within intelligence circles, Sariel has made a series of blunders that have cast a grim shadow over his career in the Military Intelligence Directorate (Aman).nbsp;

Not only had Sariel failed to take the appropriate security measures prior to October 7, but he had also mistakenlynbsp;revealed his identity to the public. The head of Unit 8200 and other top commanders of strategic units in the IOF are kept a top secret. However, a mistake made by Sariel himself at an earlier time nullified the effects of Israeli protocols.nbsp;

After keeping his identity a secret for nearly two decades, Sariel doxxed himself after publishing a book under a pen name. The quot;embarrassing security lapsequot; saw Sariel, previously known as Brigadier General Y, publish a book on Amazon, leaving a digital trail to his private Google account created in his name, along with his unique ID and links to the account#39;s maps and calendar profiles,nbsp;The Guardianreported earlier this year.nbsp;

Aman#39;s head of the Research Division, Brigadier Generalnbsp;Amit Saar, had also been subject to criticism over the failure to warn and take action against the October 7 operation and resigned in April this year, citing illness.nbsp;

It is also worth noting that the headquarters of Unit 8200 came under a drone attack by Hezbollah on August 25, innbsp;a response launched by the Islamic Resistancenbsp;against the Israeli regime for the assassination of top commander martyr Sayyed Fouad Shokor in late July. — Al Mayadeen English

