Pezeshkian says Iran desires to strengthen bilateral Vietnam ties

NNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed in a message to his Vietnamese counterpart on Sunday his hopes for the continuednbsp;strengtheningnbsp;of relations between the two nations across economic, political, and cultural sectors.nbsp;

Pezeshkian#39;s remarks came as he extended congratulations to President To Lam and the people of Vietnam on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of the National Day of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

He expressed his belief that, with the persistent efforts and determination of the Vietnamese government and its citizens, the country will achieve significant advancements in both economic and social development.

Highlighting the five-decade-long friendly relations between Iran and Vietnam, the Iranian president expressed optimism about the ongoing enhancement of bilateral ties in various fields.

Pezeshkian congratulated on Saturdaynbsp;Uzbek Presidentnbsp;Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the nation of Uzbekistan on the country#39;s independence day.

Iran#39;s President highlighted that improving collaboration with neighboring nations, notably Uzbekistan, is a primary foreign policy objective for his government, and expressed optimism that the countries#39; ties will be enhanced further due to common interests.