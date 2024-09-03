Day 332 of Genocide: Dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza

NNA – Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and injured on Monday in the Israeli bombing of various areas in the Gaza Strip, on the 332nd day of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip.

Local sources reported that four citizens were killed and others were injured when the occupation#39;s warplanes bombed a house in Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

They added that the occupation#39;s warplanes launched a raid on Nuseirat camp, coinciding with heavy and random gunfire from the occupation#39;s vehicles north of the camp.

Medics from the Red Crescent transferred the body of a slain civilian and a number of injuries, after the occupation targeted a group of citizens near Abu Sitta land on Salah al-Din Street with a reconnaissance missile, to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation#39;s artillery bombed citizens#39; homes southwest of the Sabra neighborhood, south of Gaza City, as the occupation#39;s warplanes bombed a house belonging to Saqallah family next to Al-Istijaba Mosque in the neighborhood.

WAFA correspondent said that the occupation army blew up residential buildings in the vicinity of the university college in Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, coinciding with heavy gunfire from the occupation#39;s artillery towards citizens#39; homes south of al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Two people were killed and others were injured when the occupation warplanes bombed an apartment of Al-Araj family at Abdul Aal intersection on Al-Jalaa Street north of Gaza City. They were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in the city.

WAFA correspondent added that the occupation bombed a vehicle in front of the Al-Rimal Clinic west of Gaza City, which led to the killing of three citizens.

In the south, the occupation warplanes targeted the town of Abasan Al-Kabira east of Khan Yunis, while the artillery bombed the northern area of Rafah city.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 40,738 reported fatalities, with an additional 94,154 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. —-WAFA

