Culture Minister receives Representative of the International Organization of La Francophonie

Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada, on Monday welcomed at his Sanayeh office, the Representative of the International Organization of La Francophonie in the Middle East, Leacute;von Amirjanyan.

The meeting touched on the preparations underway for the Francophone Summit scheduled to be held next October in Paris and Lebanon#39;s participation through an official delegation.

An array of topics of common interest were also discussed, especially those related to Francophonie in Lebanon and the region.

