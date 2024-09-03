Tue. Sep 3rd, 2024

Lebanon News

Culture Minister receives Representative of the International Organization of La Francophonie

NNA ndash; nbsp;Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada, on Monday welcomed at his Sanayeh office, the Representative of the International Organization of La Francophonie in the Middle East, Leacute;von Amirjanyan.

The meeting touched on the preparations underway for the Francophone Summit scheduled to be held next October in Paris and Lebanon#39;s participation through an official delegation.

An array of topics of common interest were also discussed, especially those related to Francophonie in Lebanon and the region.

