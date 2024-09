NNA -nbsp;The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targetednbsp;at 3:55 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2024, the enemy#39;s Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shouba Hills, with rocket weapons,nbsp;and achieves direct hit.quot;

