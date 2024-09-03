Tue. Sep 3rd, 2024

Lebanon News

Bou Habib contacts his Swiss counterpart, thanks Switzerland for its stance supporting UNIFIL mandate renewal

By

Sep 2, 2024 #‘his, #bou, #contacts, #counterpart, #for’, #habib, #it’s, #mandate, #news’, #renewal, #stance, #supporting, #swiss, #switzerland, #thanks, #unifil

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib , on Monday contacted by phone his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, to thank him for his countryrsquo;s stance supporting the renewal of the UNIFILrsquo;s mandate for another year.

They agreed on the importance of adhering to and preserving international humanitarian law, as well as international legitimacy.

Minister Bou Habib also stressed the quot;need fornbsp;the full and completenbsp;implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701,quot; pointing out that quot;the implementation of all UN resolutions in the region will build a lasting peace.quot; Bou Habib also noted that quot;military options will lead to an escalation of the conflict.quot;

nbsp;

============= L.Y

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

Sep 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

Sep 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

Sep 3, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

September 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

September 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

September 3, 2024
Lebanon News

Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

September 3, 2024