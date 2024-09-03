Bou Habib contacts his Swiss counterpart, thanks Switzerland for its stance supporting UNIFIL mandate renewal

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdullah Bou Habib , on Monday contacted by phone his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, to thank him for his countryrsquo;s stance supporting the renewal of the UNIFILrsquo;s mandate for another year.

They agreed on the importance of adhering to and preserving international humanitarian law, as well as international legitimacy.

Minister Bou Habib also stressed the quot;need fornbsp;the full and completenbsp;implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701,quot; pointing out that quot;the implementation of all UN resolutions in the region will build a lasting peace.quot; Bou Habib also noted that quot;military options will lead to an escalation of the conflict.quot;

