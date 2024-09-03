Mortada discusses situation, cultural affairs with Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada, on Monday welcomed at his Sanayeh office, Al-Liwaa newspaper Editor-in-Chief Salah Salam.

The visit was an occasion to discuss the overall situation and developments at various levels.

Discussions also reportedly touched on general cultural affairs, especially related to the northern city of Tripoli, the Arab Capital of Culture for the current year.

In this context, Salam presented to Minister Mortada a book on Islamic texts in Mamluk antiquities in Tripoli.

