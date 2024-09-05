Foreign Ministry welcomes UK suspension of arms exports to Israel

NNA – Lebanon#39;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed a fresh decision of the British government to suspend some arms sales to Israel.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry saw that the UK#39;s move is an quot;important step towards enhancing the principles of the international humanitarian law and the human rights.quot;

The Foreign Ministry also said that the decision quot;mirrors a British will to seek de-escalation and support the path of negotiations and dialogue, in order to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and spare the civilians further violence and destruction.

Moreover, the Foreign Ministry called the concerned states to follow suit and review their policies regarding arms exportations to Israel.

