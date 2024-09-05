Thu. Sep 5th, 2024

Lebanon News

Bou Saab meets Cyprus National Security Advisor

By

Sep 4, 2024

NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, welcomed, at his Dhour Choueir residence on Wednesday, Cypriot National Security Advisor, Tasos Tzionis, and an accompanying delegation.

Talks reportedly touched on an array of common affairs, in addition to the war on Gaza and its reverberations in the region.

In this context, Bou Saab hailed the efforts exerted by Cyprus to communicate with all sides to address the divisive issues.

