Russia says Tuesday’s strike on Ukraine’s Poltava hit army ‘training centre’

NNA -nbsp;Russia said that a missile attack it launched on the Ukrainian city of Poltava on Tuesday morning targeted a Ukrainian army quot;training centrequot; and that the strike achieved its quot;objectivesquot;.

quot;Russia#39;s armed forces carried out a precision strike on the 179th joint training centre of the Ukrainian army in the city of Poltava,quot; the defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. quot;The strike objectives were achieved. All designated targets have been hit,quot; it said. — AFP

