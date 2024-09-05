Russia’s strike on Ukraine’s Lviv kills seven: Minister

NNA -nbsp;

A Russian strike on Ukraine#39;s western city of Lviv on Wednesday killed seven people, including three children, the interior minister said.

The attack comes a day after missiles hit the central city of Poltava in one of the single deadliest bombardments of Russia#39;s invasion, which has stretched into its third year.

quot;In total, seven people died in Lviv, including three children,quot; Internal Affairs Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram, upping the previously reported toll.

Sirens rang out over the city of Lviv before sunrise on Wednesday, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovy, who advised people to take shelter as air defences worked to down a barrage of missiles.

The missile attack wounded 40 people, the prosecutor#39;s office said, and damaged residential buildings in the city#39;s historic centre as well as schools and medical facilities.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced what he called quot;Russian terrorist strikes on Ukrainian cities.quot;

He also repeated calls for Western partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons to quot;respond justlyquot; to the attacks. — AFP

