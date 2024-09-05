Judge Ibrahim presses charges against Salameh and refers him to Judge Halawi

NNA – Public Financial Prosecutor Judge Ali Ibrahim on Thursday pressed charges against the former Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, for offenses of ldquo;embezzlement, public fundsrsquo; theft, forgery, and illicit enrichment.rdquo;

The prosecution came after the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar, concluded his initial investigations with Salameh and referred them to the Financial Prosecution.

Judge Ibrahim referred the former governor, along with the prosecution and the preliminary investigation records, to the First Investigating Judge in Beirut, Bilal Halawi, requesting the interrogation of Salameh and the issuance of an arrest warrant against him based on the aforementioned prosecution materials.

Judge Halawi will begin reviewing the file tomorrow and will set a date to interrogate Salameh on Friday or Monday.

nbsp;

============== L.Y