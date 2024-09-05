“Islamic Resistance” targets the enemy’s Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued on Wednesday the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the enemyrsquo;s Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills, with missile weapons, and achieved direct hit.quot;

The Islamic Resistance alsonbsp;issued the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Hanita site at 3:50 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, with artillery shells, and achieved direct hit.quot;

