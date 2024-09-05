Bassil: What happened in regards to Salameh’s detention is a qualitative development and should not be subject to any pressure

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement Chief, MP Gebran Bassil, stressed that quot;what happened yesterday in regards to Salamehrsquo;s detentionnbsp;is a qualitative development, but it is insufficient and must be completednbsp;without being subjected to any pressure or legal manipulation.quot;

He stressed in a video titled quot;A Minute with Gebranquot; that quot;the cases against Salameh are numerous, and the FPM will follow up on their outcome.quot;

Bassil concluded: ldquo;The Lebanese have the right to regain hope in recovering their money and trust in the Lebanese judiciary,rdquo; noting that ldquo;the road is still long to recover part of the money and deposits.rdquo;

L.Y