Thu. Sep 5th, 2024

Lebanon News

Bassil: What happened in regards to Salameh’s detention is a qualitative development and should not be subject to any pressure

By

Sep 4, 2024 #‘what, #‘any, #‘not, #— and, #bassil, #detention is, #development:, #happened, #news’, #pressure, #qualitative, #regards, #salameh’s, #should, #subject

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement Chief, MP Gebran Bassil, stressed that quot;what happened yesterday in regards to Salamehrsquo;s detentionnbsp;is a qualitative development, but it is insufficient and must be completednbsp;without being subjected to any pressure or legal manipulation.quot;

He stressed in a video titled quot;A Minute with Gebranquot; that quot;the cases against Salameh are numerous, and the FPM will follow up on their outcome.quot;

Bassil concluded: ldquo;The Lebanese have the right to regain hope in recovering their money and trust in the Lebanese judiciary,rdquo; noting that ldquo;the road is still long to recover part of the money and deposits.rdquo;

nbsp;

================= L.Y

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

German foreign minister heads to Middle East in Gaza truce push

Sep 5, 2024
Lebanon News

German foreign minister heads to Middle East in Gaza truce push

Sep 5, 2024
Lebanon News

German foreign minister heads to Middle East in Gaza truce push

Sep 5, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

German foreign minister heads to Middle East in Gaza truce push

September 5, 2024
Lebanon News

German foreign minister heads to Middle East in Gaza truce push

September 5, 2024
Lebanon News

German foreign minister heads to Middle East in Gaza truce push

September 5, 2024
Lebanon News

German foreign minister heads to Middle East in Gaza truce push

September 4, 2024