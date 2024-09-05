German foreign minister heads to Middle East in Gaza truce push

NNA -nbsp;German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will leave for a Middle East trip Wednesday, Berlin said as efforts continue towards a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war..

Baerbock will set off Wednesday evening for Saudi Arabia where she will hold talks with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, foreign ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer said.

The talks will focus on quot;the dramatic situation in the regionquot; and quot;the ongoing attacks by the radical Islamist Huthi militia from Yemen on international shipping,quot; Deschauer said.

Baerbock will then head to Jordan and meet her counterpart Ayman Safadi to discuss quot;in particular the issue of coordinating humanitarian aid for the people in Gaza.quot;

She will then travel to Israel, where she will meet Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

quot;These talks will focus on plans for an immediate and urgently needed humanitarian cease-fire, which should lead to the release of the hostages and urgently needed humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza,quot; Deschauer said.

Baerbock will then head to the occupied West Bank, the site of recent heavy clashes, where she will meet Palestinian Authority prime minister Mohammed Mustafa to discuss quot;how an imminent escalation of violence in the West Bank can be prevented.quot;

The trip will be Baerbock#39;s ninth to Israel and her 11th to the Middle East since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the war, Deschauer said.nbsp;– AFP

