NNA – German police shot dead a gunman on Thursday who had opened fire at them near central Munich#39;s Nazi-era documentation center and the Israeli consulate, the Bavarian interior minister said.

quot;Police responded with armed force against the perpetrator, who was carrying a rifle and had fired a number of shots,quot; said state interior minister Joachim Herrmann, adding that the gunman had died of his wounds. —AFP

