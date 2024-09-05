Berri broaches situation with former MPs Al-Maalouf and Rahme, meets Ayatollah Sistani’s Representative Hamid Al-Khafaf

NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday received at the second presidential headquarters in Ain al-Tineh, former MPs Cesar Al-Maalouf and Emile Rahme, with whom henbsp;discussed the general situation in Lebanon and political developments.

Speaker Berri also received the Representative of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani in Lebanon, Hamid al-Khafaf.

On the other hand, Berri sent a cable of congratulations to the Speaker of the Saudi Shura Council, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, on his assumption of the presidency of the Shura Council in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

