NNA -nbsp;German authorities are treating a shootingnbsp;near Munich#39;s Israeli consulate on Thursday as a quot;possible attack on an Israeli institutionquot;, said state interior minister Joachim Herrmann.

The gunman, who was shot dead by police after he had opened fire with a vintage rifle, was an 18-year-old Austrian man, added Munich police chief Thomas Hampel, speaking at a joint press conference. — AFP

nbsp;

==================nbsp;