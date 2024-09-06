“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat, the enemy’s Malikiya site

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 04:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat with rocket weapons, and achieved direct hit.rdquo;

The Islamic Resistance announced in another statement that its fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024, the enemy#39;s Malikiya site, with artillery shells.

