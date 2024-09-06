Fri. Sep 6th, 2024

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat, the enemy’s Malikiya site

By

Sep 6, 2024 #‘the, #al-tayhat, #enemy, #enemy’s, #gathering, #islamic, #malikiya, #news’, #resistance, #site’, #soldiers, #tallet, #targets

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement: ldquo;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, at 04:15 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat with rocket weapons, and achieved direct hit.rdquo;

The Islamic Resistance announced in another statement that its fighters targeted at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2024, the enemy#39;s Malikiya site, with artillery shells.

nbsp;

==============

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat, the enemy’s Malikiya site

Sep 6, 2024
Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat, the enemy’s Malikiya site

Sep 6, 2024
Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat, the enemy’s Malikiya site

Sep 6, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat, the enemy’s Malikiya site

September 6, 2024
Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat, the enemy’s Malikiya site

September 6, 2024
Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat, the enemy’s Malikiya site

September 6, 2024
Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets a gathering of enemy soldiers in Tallet Al-Tayhat, the enemy’s Malikiya site

September 6, 2024