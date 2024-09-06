Fri. Sep 6th, 2024

Lebanon News

Lebanese fencing team wins gold, bronze medals at West Asian Championship

NNA – The Lebanese fencing team achieved significant success at the West Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan, returning with impressive accolades. Gabriel Nehme won two gold medals, claiming first place in both the foil and eacute;peacute;e events for athletes aged 13 and under.nbsp;

In the foil final, Nehme defeated Kuwaiti player Khaled Al-Houli 8-5, and in the eacute;peacute;e final, he overcame Jordanian competitor Qais Al-Khatib 8-6.

The team also earned a bronze medal in the eacute;peacute;e team event for 15 and under, with Nehme, Jeremy Tanios, and Mark Basil. Sasha Salameh secured a bronze medal in the women#39;s foil event for 17 and under, finishing third among 19 participants.

The delegation, led by coach Mahmoud Ali Ahmad and supported by family members, was praised by the Lebanese Fencing Federation for their outstanding performance.

========R.H.

