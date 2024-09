NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Friday announced in a statement that quot;in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Meirav Baruch site with an airstrike at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024, hitting the target with precision.quot;

=======R.H.