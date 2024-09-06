Prosecutor Ghada Aoun criticizes delay in Salameh’s case, announces upcoming hearing

NNA – Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor, Judge Ghada Aoun, on Friday criticized recent delays in the case against former Central Bank Governor, Riad Salameh.nbsp;

In a statement on quot;Xrdquo; platform, Judge Aoun highlighted that the quot;Optimumquot; case has been under investigation for two years, and she questioned the timing of recent developments.

Aoun also expressed surprise at Salameh#39;s arrest but welcomed it, emphasizing that the case remained under her jurisdiction.nbsp;

Furthermore, Judge Aoun announced that Salameh was scheduled for questioning on September 11, 2024, and placed responsibility on the Cassation Public Prosecutor for any failure to detain him.

==========R.H.