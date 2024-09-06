Islamic Resistance strikes multiple Israeli military targets

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Friday announced that in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanese villages and in support of Palestinians in Gaza, its fighters launched multiple strikes on Israeli military positions on Friday, September 6, 2024.nbsp;

At 12:15 p.m., the Islamic Resistance targeted buildings used by Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Metula, achieving direct hits. Ten minutes later, at 12:25 p.m., the Islamic Resistance hit both the Zibdin barracks and the Rwaisat Al-Qarn site with rocket fire, also striking both targets directly.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.