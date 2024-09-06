Bou Habib receives Tourism Minister,Beirut Marathon Association president, Dominican Republic’s Ambassador

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday welcomed in his office, Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, accompanied by the President of the Beirut Marathon Association, May El-Khalil, who briefed him on the ongoing preparations for the Beirut Marathon 2024.

Caretaker Minister Bou Habib then received the Dominican Republic#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, residing in Ankara, Elvis Alam, with discussions reportedly touching on the bilateral relations between the two countries and the possibility of opening a Dominican embassy in Lebanon.

============= L.Y