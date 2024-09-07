Bassil: FPM supports defending Lebanon against Israel

NNA – Head of thenbsp;quot;Free Patriotic Movementquot;, MP Gebran Bassil, confirmed that the quot;movementquot;nbsp;supports defending Lebanon against Israel, but does not support linking it to wars in which it has no interest.

MP Bassil said: quot;The FPM is in favor of partnership, balance, and not isolating any component, but it does not accept that political and economic options be imposed on it that it is not convinced of.quot;

Regarding the arrest of former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh, the MP indicatednbsp;that the movement is the only one that dared to confront this file because they are uncorrupted, explaining that quot;an attempt was made to lure the party with subsidized loans, but the attempts failed.quot;

He pointed out that quot;Salameh bought judges, security personnel, politicians, and media professionals to praise him in the media.quot;

Bassil considered that the judicial development that took place has its symbolism, as the arrest of Salameh, who is supported by the regime and who faces all the Lebanese even for two days, is a victory for the Lebanese through a judge who dared to raise justice above the interests of the regime.

He said: quot;No judge, regardless of his sect or political affiliation, can release Riad Salameh because the curse of the Lebanese people and God#39;s curse will haunt him, and the movement will always be on the lookout and will not remain silent, neither in the judiciary nor in the street, and no one will prevent it from resorting to foreign courts if the Lebanese judiciary fails to do so.quot;

FInally, he renewed the call for dialogue, considering that quot;whoever rejects it bears responsibility,quot; stressing that quot;the Free Patriotic Movement, with its status and size, refuses to bear responsibility for losing the presidency of the republic and accepting a vacuum in it for an open period, and therefore the obstructionists bear responsibility for any loss of the presidency of the republic.quot;

