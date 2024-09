NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Marjayoun reported that the enemy droppednbsp;flare bombs on the plain of Marjayoun this afternoon.

Mortar shelling on the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab and Al-Labouneh in the western sector was also reported, in addition tonbsp;two raids on Qabrikha and one raid on Bani Hayyan.

