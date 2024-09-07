Egyptian Foreign Minister heads to UAE to discuss regional security

NNA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelattynbsp;headed today to the Emirati capital, Abu Dhabi, ldquo;on a visit aimed at strengthening relations of brotherhood and solidarity between the two brotherly countries, and discussing the situation in the region,rdquo; according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, and Director of the Public Diplomacy Department, stated that ldquo;Dr. Abdelatty#39;snbsp;visit is expected to witness discussions with senior Emirati officials regarding ways to strengthen relations between the two brotherly countries and promote aspects of bilateral cooperation and exchanging visions regarding various regional challenges that threaten the security and stability of the region.rdquo;

The Minister of Foreign Affairs is also scheduled to meet with a number of Egyptian community figures and some investors from the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier today, an Emirati delegation discussed with the Egyptian Minister of Petroleum cooperation in the field of research and exploration of natural gas in the Mediterranean and Delta regions, within the framework of the auction recently launched by EEgypt in search for natural gas.

nbsp;

=============

nbsp;