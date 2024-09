NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this afternoon, indicating that in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in response to the Israeli enemyrsquo;s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially on the town of Froun, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombed today the main enemy intelligence headquarters at the Misharnbsp;base withnbsp;Katyusha rockets.

nbsp;

=========