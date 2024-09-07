Sat. Sep 7th, 2024

About fifty migrants rescued in the English Channel

By

NNA – About 50 migrants trying to reach England were rescued off the English Channel on Saturday morning, while searches were underway for two people reported missing, maritime authorities said in a statement.

A total of 57 people on board the boat requested assistance, but about 15 others quot;refused assistance… and continued their journey under appropriate supervisionquot; by emergency services, the same sources said.

quot;Given the risks to the migrants if measures were taken to force them onto government rescue boats, they were allowed to continue their journey,quot; the Manche and North Sea Maritime Authority said in a statement.

Once the rescue operation was completed, rescued migrants were informed that ldquo;two people had jumped into the sea to help someone who had fallen in before them.rdquo;

Following this, searches were conducted by sea, air and land but they were not located.

