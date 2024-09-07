Mawlawi strongly condemns Israel’s targeting of a Civil Defense team in Froun, pays tribute to fallen martyrs

NNA ndash; Caretaker Interior and Municipalities Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, strongly condemned in a statement this evening, quot;what the Lebanese Civil Defense team was subjected to by a criminal Israeli enemy drone in the town of Froun, while its members were carrying out a firefighting operation that broke out in the town as a result of the enemy raids, which led to the martyrdom of three firefighters and the injury of another personnel who was transferred to hospital for treatment.quot;

Mawlawi stressed that quot;these crimes, which are rejected by international law and the human conscience, are condemned and denounced in the strongest terms,quot; adding that ldquo;the heroic martyrs of duty have watered the southern land with their blood.quot;