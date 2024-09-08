Mikati condemns Israeli aggression against Civil Defense team, calls Western states’ ambassadors, international organizations’ representatives to emergency meeting on Monday at Grand Serail

NNA – Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the new Israeli aggression that targeted Civil Defense personnel while they were carrying out their duty to put out firesnbsp;resulting from the Israeli enemy#39;s raids on the town of Froun on Saturday.

He said: ldquo;This new aggression against Lebanon constitutes a flagrant violation of international laws and a blatant aggression against human values. This matter is not strange to the Israeli enemy, as we are witnessing its successive crimes in the Lebanese regions and in the Palestinian territories as well.rdquo;

Mikati indicated that he has called on the ambassadors of Western countries and representatives of international organizations to an emergency meeting on Monday at the Grand Serail to exert pressure towards stopping the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

