Sep 10th, 2024

Lebanon News

Agriculture Minister winds-up Italy visit: Lebanon’s strength lies in steadfastness, unity of its people

By

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Haj Hassan, and his accompanying delegation, concluded their visit to Italy bynbsp;meeting with the Lebanese community residing in Bari, graduate and doctoral students, and a number of researchers at the Institute of Mediterranean Studies.

During the meeting, Hajnbsp;Hassan explained the situation in Lebanon and the sustainable projects his ministry is undertaking with local, regional and international partners.

He also presented a briefing on the Israeli attacks targeting Lebanese lands, stressing that ldquo;Lebanonrsquo;s strength lies in its steadfastness and the unity of its people.rdquo;

Haj Hassan called on ldquo;the members of the Lebanese expatriate community to be the best example of the beautiful and unified image of Lebanon in Italy and throughout the diaspora.rdquo;

