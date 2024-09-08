“Islamic Resistance” carries out drone attack on enemy’s Ras Naqoura outpost

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this afternoon, indicating that in support of our resilient Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in response to the enemyrsquo;s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe houses, especially the horrific massacre in the town of Froun, which resulted in martyrs and wounded from the Civil Defense personnel,nbsp;the Islamic Resistance fighters launched an air attack with a squadron of drones on the enemy#39;s Ras al-Naqoura naval post,nbsp;targeting the locations of its officers and soldiers withnbsp;accurate hits.

nbsp;

==========