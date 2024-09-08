Venezuelan opposition candidate “on his way to Spain” in a Spanish army plane

NNA – The Spanish authorities announced in a statement that Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who confirms his victory in the recent presidential elections against President Nicolas Maduro, is ldquo;on his way to Spainrdquo; in an army plane, according tonbsp;Agence France-Presse.

ldquo;At his request, Edmundo Gonzalez is on his way to Spain in a Spanish Air Force plane,rdquo; Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez wrote on social media, citing the government statement, adding, quot;The Spanish government pledges to respect the political rights and physical integrity of all Venezuelans.rdquo;

