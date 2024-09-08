Death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rises to 40,972 martyrs

NNA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7 has risen to 40,972 martyrs and those injured to 94,761, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Ministry#39;s daily statistical report stated, quot;The Israeli occupation committed 3 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 33 martyrs and 145 injuries during the past 24 hours.quot;

The Ministry added, quot;There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.quot;

nbsp;

==========