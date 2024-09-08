Sun. Sep 8th, 2024

Lebanon News

Death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rises to 40,972 martyrs

By

Sep 8, 2024 #‘the, #40,972, #aggression, #death, #from’:, #gaza,, #israeli, #martyrs, #news’, #rises, #strip, #toll.

NNA – The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7 has risen to 40,972 martyrs and those injured to 94,761, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The Ministry#39;s daily statistical report stated, quot;The Israeli occupation committed 3 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 33 martyrs and 145 injuries during the past 24 hours.quot;

The Ministry added, quot;There are still a number of victims under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.quot;

nbsp;

==========

By

Related Post

Breaking News

Marmoset monkeys call each other by name

Sep 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rises to 40,972 martyrs

Sep 8, 2024
Lebanon News

Venezuelan opposition candidate “on his way to Spain” in a Spanish army plane

Sep 8, 2024

You missed

Breaking News

Marmoset monkeys call each other by name

September 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rises to 40,972 martyrs

September 8, 2024
Lebanon News

Death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip rises to 40,972 martyrs

September 8, 2024
Lebanon News

Venezuelan opposition candidate “on his way to Spain” in a Spanish army plane

September 8, 2024