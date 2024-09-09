Trump and Harris face off in their first television debate Tuesday

NNA – Donald Trump and Kamala Harris face off for the first time in front of millions of Americans on Tuesday in a television debate that may be the only one before the presidential elections, according to Agence France-Presse.

Less than two months before voting day, the two competitors will face off on ABC in a highly anticipated event after President Joe Biden#39;s disastrous performance in his debate with Trump on June 27, which was one of the reasons that prompted him to withdraw and nominate his running mate.

The candidacy of Harris (59 years old) sparked enthusiasm and succeeded in uniting the Democratic Party, and she will now face an opponent who described her as ldquo;crazy,rdquo; questioned her racial identity and attacked her because she is a woman.

Harris surpassed Trump in the polls. The first black and South Asian woman to serve as vice president is spending a few days in the nearby city of Pittsburgh preparing for the debate.

The 78-year-old candidate is expected to follow an aggressive approach, especially since Biden#39;s withdrawal and Harris#39; entry into the race makes him the oldest candidate in the history of the United States.

nbsp;

===========