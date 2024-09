NNA – Head of the Justice Ministry#39;s Cases Authority, Judge Helena Iskandar, has sent a letter duly to the acting investigative judge in Beirut, Bilal Halawi, after the latter banned her from attending the questioning session of former governor of the central bank, Riad Salameh, earlier on Monday.

It is to note that the Cases Authority enjoys the power to defend the rights of the Lebanese state.

