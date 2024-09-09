Saudi foreign minister meets Russian counterpart

NNA – Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday to discuss a range of global and regional developments.

The talks, which took place during an official visit, focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Lavrov reaffirmed their commitment to deepening diplomatic relations and continuing dialogue on issues of shared concern.–agenciesnbsp;

